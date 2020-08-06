Sold on solar … how this marina saves $1000s

Solar panels are delivering thousands of dollars in savings to the marina.

Struggling businesses looking to take the financial bite out of their power bills in these coronavirus challenged times can do worse than follow the lead of Noosa Marina which is making a 30 per cent saving thanks to solar.

The marina in Tewantin, made up of a mix of businesses ranging from restaurants, retail, beauty services and a 40 berths for boats to tie up over 2.5ha, is a poster “child” of green energy lobby Zero Emissions Noosa.

Marina general manager Warren Smith said this week since his complex put the 100kw of panels they were now meeting a large proportion of the overall demand.

In fact Mr Smith said their normal summer power bill of $10,000 has been slashed to $7000.

“We saw the power prices increasing year on year and the consumption of power is quite substantial, so it was a no brainer really when we did the sums on putting panels up and seeing what offset we would have,” Mr Smith said.

Noosa Marina GM Warren Smith - sold solidly on solar.

He said each tenant has their own sub-meter which the management reads and charges them for consumption.

“On that basis we are able to offer them a 20 per cent discount on their power consumption.

“It’s saved them a considerable amount of money, some hundreds of dollars of savings particularly on some ot the sizeable restaurants.

“It does stack up and I would certainly encourage landlords to install a solar system,” Mr Smith said.

The panels operate on mostly set and forget mode with just the odd bit of cleaning during prolonged dry spells to remove bird droppings.

ZEN, in launching its solar uptake campaign back in 2018, predicted local businesses could help create 800 skilled jobs in the next eight years and save $3.4 million if they were to join the solar push.

According to ZEN’s Dalia Mikhail, the Federal Government has recently announced a small business grant that assists local businesses to reduce their energy bills.

The Energy Efficient Communities Program provides small businesses with grants of up to $20,000 to improve their energy efficiency.

The Noosa Marina tenants are running smoothly and cheaper on solar.

“Grants may be used for a wide range of equipment and component improvements, energy audits, feasibility studies or energy use and emission monitoring,” Ms Mikhail said.

“The objective of the grant is to support small businesses to save on energy costs.

The grant is administered by the Australian Government Business Department via the www.business.gov.au portal and closes on August 26.

“As there are three grants awarded per electorate businesses are urged to lodge their applications quickly,” she said.

ZEN said interested applicants should contact the office of Federal Member for Wide Bay Lew O’Brien,on 1300 301 968 for a letter of support before making the grant application.

Resident in Noosa are reminded that the Noosa Council also offers free energy efficiency support via its Australian Energy Foundation partnership.

Residents can call the hotline on 1300 23 68 55 to receive detailed information on household energy efficiency and residential solar.

More information is also available via the Zero Emissions Noosa website www.zeroemissionsnoosa.com.au including a range of business case studies and explanations of finance options.