Some cross at red-hot offer so early on

NO WAY: Natasha Hepburn of Eumundi is not impressed we are being offered hot cross buns just after Christmas. Peter Gardiner

MOST of us haven't even packed up the Christmas tree but, as of last Tuesday, Woolworths was stocking its shelves in Noosa and across the nation with hot cross buns.

It means Easter has already invaded our summer break and Woolworths is delighted to be catering for the bunnies who chomped into 72 million hot cross buns bought from its stores last year.

And Coles has reportedly also rolled in the traditional Easter offerings.

That is a whopping 20% increase and Woolworths Bakery manager Ben Thompson is unapologetic for giving in to customer cravings.

"We know the countdown is on for our customers for hot cross buns as soon as Christmas is over,” Mr Thompson said.

"The wait is now over and it's the perfect time to get your hands on a lovingly baked hot cross bun at Woolworths. We sold almost ten million hot cross buns in January alone last year and are proud to be able to offer our customers with a range of tasty hot cross bun goodness again to start the new year off right.”

While traditional buns remain the favourite accounting for close

to 70% of sales, non-traditional varieties grow in popularity each year and Woolworths bakers

have been working tirelessly over the last couple of months to come up with a new range.

"We are very excited to introduce a mouth-watering new brioche-style hot cross bun.”

However, Natasha Hepburn of Eumundi was not impressed with the early Easter tempters.

"It's ridiculous, it's far too early. I think they're just shoving it in our faces.”

Gwen Wright of Tewantin echoed the same sentiments.

"I guess they're just saying, well they're on the tail of the Christmas stuff',” she said.

"I just think you can't get over one thing before they're pushing something else in your face.”