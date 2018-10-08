Some handsome buildings to visit

POMONA Railway Station Gallery, Majestic Theatre and Pomona Fire Station will join 30 other Sunshine Coast venues as part of the Open House event on Saturday, October 20.

Celebrating iconic buildings of architectural significance, the event aims to encourage people within local communities to visit buildings which are identified as having significant architectural, cultural and social value through their unique design.

Current occupiers of participating sites are encouraged to share all areas of the building, including areas normally restricted to the public and help visitors learn more about the building's history including their purpose for being built and their current use.

The Pomona Railway Gallery will open from 10am-2pm over the weekend. Originally the Pomona Railway Station platform buildings, they were donated by Queensland Rail and moved to their current site. Since opening in March 2001 the gallery has grown from two buildings to now five, creating unique spaces for creative art and crafts.

The Majestic theatre will open from 10am-2pm and give visitors access to the green room and back stage, and provide a glimpse into its rare organ chamber which has been undergoing restoration for almost six years.

Opened in 2015, the Pomona Fire Station boasts state-of-the-art facilities which include a 2 bay drive through Engine Shed, training room and office, outdoor training platform and RCR training pad (Road Crash Rescue). Its external finishes and design embrace the heritage character of the town and adjacent local heritage building. Visitors can meet fire officers and see the facility between 10am- 2pm.

The Butter Factory, Cooroy Lower Mill Site and the Cooroy Library will also feature. Visit www.sunshinecoastopenhouse.com.au.