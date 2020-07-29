Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The $3 million Hilton Tce and Ernest St roundabout works are reaching their final stage of construction so expects some delays from today.
The $3 million Hilton Tce and Ernest St roundabout works are reaching their final stage of construction so expects some delays from today.
News

Some road pain for the final traffic time gains

Peter Gardiner
29th Jul 2020 6:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Noosa motorists from today can expect slightly longer delays travelling along the $3 million Hilton Tce road upgrade.

Council will be carrying out asphalt works through the new roundabout today and Thursday this week during the night to reduce the impact on the community.

Two decades on finally road deal is sealed

Council project officer Cody Johnston the works will continue on Monday and Tuesday of next week during the day along Hilton Tce “so there may be some longer delays while the contractors complete the job”.

Mr Johnston said motorists should allow extra travel time as council approach’s “the home stretch” but added the traffic disruption would not be for much longer.

“Laying the new road surface is the final stage of major work, and it will complete the construction of the new roundabout at the Hilton Tce/Ernest St intersection.”

Contractors will need to close one lane while the asphalt work is underway, with traffic controllers to manage traffic flow in each direction.

Once it’s complete, the new roundabout will improve safety while helping to keep traffic flowing through the intersection, even during peak times.

The Hilton Tce/Ernest St intersection is one of the busiest in the shire.

For more information visit www.noosa.qld.gov.au/work-in-progress

capital works program coast road upgrades hilton tce upgrade noosa shire council roadworks noosa
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Glass jar of meth under Tin Can Bay fisherman’s driver seat

        premium_icon Glass jar of meth under Tin Can Bay fisherman’s driver seat

        Crime The 38-year-old man was in his BMW at Noosa Heads when stopped by police

        Cooloola Coast man busted with cocaine, ecstasy at nightclub

        premium_icon Cooloola Coast man busted with cocaine, ecstasy at nightclub

        Crime The disability support worker, 24, was on parole when the drugs were found on Ocean...

        Why it’s great to be a Queensland kid

        premium_icon Why it’s great to be a Queensland kid

        Lifestyle Queensland children resilient and hopeful, report

        Two women taken to hospital after peak-hour traffic smash

        premium_icon Two women taken to hospital after peak-hour traffic smash

        Breaking Paramedics have taken two women to hospital after they were both injured in a car...