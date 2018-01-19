Song reunites strangers after two years across three states

HEART FELT: Musician Jeff Leonard explains the story behind his new song White Feathers before playing it to a crowd in Tewantin, in the hopes of reconnecting with the father and son who inspired it. The song made its way to the pair, who live in Victoria, through the power of social media.

AFTER two-and-a-half years and across three states, the story of a musician's mission to reconnect with a father and son is complete.

Through the power of social media, singer-songwriter Jeff Leonard from Noosa was able to share the song he'd written for a boy he met in 2015 who was grieving for his late mother.

Mr Leonard met Craig Cotton and his son, Angus, while on holidays at a hotel in Darwin.

Craig and Angus were from Victoria and were completing the family holiday they'd planned to take with Angus's late mother.

Angus spent an evening sharing memories of his mother with Mr Leonard, which became the special moment that inspired Mr Leonard's symbolic song White Feathers.

Last month Mr Leonard uploaded the song to Facebook in the hopes of it finding its way to them - and it did.

Mr Cotton said he felt honoured by the effort Mr Leonard had put in to help he and Angus hear the song.

"I was a bit taken aback, especially with the lengths he went to to try and get the song to me,” Mr Cotton said.

"I started watching it, and then I paused it and then I sat down with Angus and watched it then. It was on New Year's Eve.

"(We thought it was) awesome, 100 per cent. Really cool.

"We were humbled by it. It's shown us that we're not alone in this world.”

Mr Cotton said a friend of a friend on Facebook came across the song and passed it on to him.

In the song, Mr Leonard sings about the symbolism of white feathers, something Angus said appeared after his mother Christina McKendry died.

Mr Leonard said white feathers appearing out of nowhere is something that's also special to his family in times of hardship.

Angus said he'll be grateful for the rest of his life for Mr Leonard's kindness.

"It really means a lot to me,” he said.

"I'm still finding the white feathers.”

Mr Cotton said his late wife would be very happy to know about the song that brought them together.

"I think she'd be really honoured by Jeff writing the song,” Mr Cotton said.

"I think she'd be really proud of Angus, especially about opening up about things after she passed away.”

Mr Leonard said he was thrilled to learn the song had reached Angus and MrCotton.

"I'm so happy,” he said.

"My search is over.”