Sonia Kruger once reported creepy doctor

On MMM's 104.9 breakfast radio show, Sonia Kruger has been sitting in for regular host Jess Eva.

Every day this week, the morning show has been doing a segment where they do a test to see how similar she is to Jess.

Ranging from whether or not Kruger smokes cigarettes to what her favourite drink is at the moment, one question was what she would do at the doctor's office is asked to take off all her clothes.

Interestingly enough, Kruger, 55, had her own story about a "dodgy" doctor who did just that when she was in her 20s - and she reported him to the AMA (Australian Medical Association).

"When the doctor asks you to strip down, when you're at the doctors … do you take all your clothes off straight away?" host of the MMM show Lawrence 'Moonman' Mooney asked her.

"No, no I don't. And I did have a doctor ask me to do that once and there was something slightly dodgy about it so I may have called in to the AMA.

"It was weird, Lawrence. I was doing a physical for Wonder World and it was my first television job. I was in my 20s. They said you need to go have a physical for insurance purposes and this doctor … this random doctor was like, 'Take all your clothes off.' And then he just stood there and looked at me. I was like, 'This is weird.'"

The television host also revealed this week that she was secretly admitted to hospital recently when she thought that she had COVID-19.

During an appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday, Sonia said that she thought she'd contracted the virus.

"I was struggling to breathe," she said, before admitting that she then "ended up in hospital for a week".

The host of Big Brother said she kept it out of the news by simply not posting about it.

Kruger also spoke about her sickness while chatting on The Morning Show last week, telling hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies that she thought it was just the flu.

"I had gotten sicker and sicker, thought it was the flu and I had COVID test after COVID test," she said.

"It ended up being a really rare form of pneumonia and the specialist who did my scan said, 'Your lungs actually look like a COVID patient's lungs.'

"I was actually in hospital on oxygen for a week and it was a bit touch and go as to whether I'd actually be able to go to Queensland to do Holey Moley."

She added: "But luckily I sort of came good at the eleventh hour and off I went."

