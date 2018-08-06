Sonny Bill admits to NRL ‘handshake deal’

HE started his career in the NRL and he hasn't ruled out finishing in the same way.

Dual-code champion and All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams has admitted to a relationship with Roosters boss Nick Politis that is like "family".

Williams won a premiership with the Roosters in 2013, where he spent two seasons before defecting back to rugby union at the end of the 2014 season.

Appearing on The Matty Johns Show on Sunday night, Williams was asked to address the ongoing rumours that he would finish his career in the NRL - and he didn't rule it out.

"To be honest, bro, I'm 34 next year," he said.

"I'm just happy doing what I love doing. I'm really concentrating on things off the field.

I really want to affect my Pasifika people. With that comes responsibility.

"I need to learn and I need more knowledge in that field, which I'm doing, I'm studying for my coaching papers, so god willing I make it through next year and make that World Cup side, then after that, I have to keep the wife happy and then if I do play on it'll have to be at a place where I can still have a voice."

Williams started his rugby league career with the Bulldogs in 2004 before famously walking out on the club to join a French rugby club mid-season in 2008.

He was widely criticised for the move and was considered to have walked out on his Bulldogs teammates in the middle of the night.

Understandably, his return to the NRL after five years in the rival code was an enormous moment for Williams and the game.

However, Williams had an immediate impact on the Roosters and led them to the 2013 premiership, cementing his status as a rare dual code superstar.

Williams said as soon as he left rugby league he began having conversations with Politis, who was trying to lure him back to the code.

"Pretty much as soon as I left rugby league we started that conversation," he said.

"We came to the mutual understanding, the mutual agreement, you could call it a handshake agreement if you like, that if I do ever come back to rugby league it would be with the Roosters.

"When I decided to come back it was always going to be with the Roosters.

"Me and Nick go way back a long way, we're like family. You don't just win a premiership with somebody and then just close those doors."