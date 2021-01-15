Sophie Monk confirms engagement on Instagram

Third time could be the charm for Sophie Monk who announced her engagement on Instagram today with a photo showing off her giant diamond ring.

Third time could be the charm for Sophie Monk who has announced she is engaged - for the third time - in this case to her beau-of-two-years Joshua Gross.

Monk, 41, announced the news on her Instagram on Friday with an accompanying photo of she and Gross in a loving embrace - her giant diamond engagement ring clearly on display.

'Told you I'd tell you guys first. I'm engaged,' she gushed in the caption.

'I honestly can't thank you enough for all the love and support. I know I have the coolest people following me and you've always had my back and I feel so cared about.'

The announcement comes exactly 12 years since The Love Island host notched her first engagement to US rocker Benji Madden.

Fans speculated the two were engaged last year.

However the pair split several months later and Madden famously went on to marry actor Cameron Diaz.

Monk later became briefly engaged to French-born millionaire Jimmy Esebag however that too only lasted a few months before it fizzled out.

The ex-Bardot singer has clocked several other high profile romances in recent years including a brief fling with actor Sam Worthington prior to his marriage to Lara Bingle, as well as pub baron Stu Laundy whom she met while filming The Bachelorette in 2016.

The pair split after just a few weeks.

Monk later met medical-supply executive Gross on a long-haul flight and the couple quickly moved in together in 2018 after having known each other just a few weeks.

It's understood the rapid union caused some tension between Monk, her sister and her mother with the TV host blocking both family members on social media last year after the trio clashed over the relationship.

