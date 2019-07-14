Sounding grand and Majestic again in Pomona

POMONA's grand old "lady”, the Majestic Theatre was packed to the rafters on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the first performance of its newly restored theatre organ.

Not just any organ, the 1937 Compton organ is connected to 750 organ pipes; also to drums, a violetta, a flute derivative, and several other instruments.

These can be brought into play at the flick of one of the switches at the top of the machine.

This is one of only four specially built Compton organs of this model, remaining in the world.

When the 2011 floods destroyed the Majestic's organ, Brisbane's Linnett family offered this organ to replace it.

It was in need of restoration, so theatre patron John Brooks stepped in, bringing with him restoration expert Don Clark of the Brisbane Organ Society.

In the intervening six years John and Don have worked tirelessly cleaning extra pipes that had been donated, building an exact replica of the original case, and lovingly assembling the thousands of pieces of this very special, complex organ. Both were in attendance, as were the Linnett family members, who came all the way from Toowoomba for the event.

The result of this hard work is thanks to support from Celtic Solar.

Saturday's recital, featured the Majestic Theatre's own Ron West, to introduce the organ's fat, rich sound to the audience.

Cameras on his hands and feet, projected onto the Theatre's big screen, showed the complexity of playing such versatile instrument. Ron played a medley of tunes that he uses to accompany the silent films shown there regularly.

Ron then introduced David Bailey, considered the finest organist in Australia who played a swathe of different music styles while utilising all of the organ's sounds, from the hooting of a car horn, to the dulcet tones of violins.

In between the organ recitals, James Warner and Chris Rose gave recitals on the piano. Both musicians are learning to play this unique instrument.

Afternoon tea included a massive cake, featuring an icing photo of the Compton organ, which was served to the 220 patrons in attendance.

Next came the classic silent film Cops, starring Buster Keaton, accompanied by David Bailey on the organ. A delighted audience continued the celebration until the wonderful organ was well and truly launched.