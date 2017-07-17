24°
Sounds like a new addition to Noosa alive! program

17th Jul 2017 12:20 PM
Noosa Alive! in association with the Queensland Music Festival presents Aurality.
Noosa Alive! in association with the Queensland Music Festival presents Aurality. contributed

A GROUND breaking addition to the Noosa alive! program as we head into festival week is Aurality, an augmented reality audio project that transports participants to Queensland's iconic rainforests, rivers and reefs through music, sound and acoustic ecology.

Aurality is the brainchild of Leah Barclay, a multi-award winning Australian sound artist who works at the cutting edge intersection of art, science and technology.

The concept for Aurality was inspired by Leah's previous projects in the Noosa, including WIRA River Listening for Floating Land 2015 which was nominated for the 2016 APRA Art Music Awards.

Leah has presented similar projects at major international events including Climate Week in New York City, COP21 in Paris and the 2017 Earth Optimism Summit at the Smithsonian in Washington, DC.

Festival president Johanne Wright is delighted to host this

"This is a stunning audio experience with the beautiful sounds of Queensland's rainforests, rivers and reefs recorded and integrated with original music to create a series of musical compositions. It is innovative and just downright brilliant,” she said.

"Across the whole 10 days of Noosa alive! locals and visitors can tune in on their mobile phone or tablet as they walk around Noosa's beautiful and iconic settings using a simple to download app that will be available from July 18 - World Listening Day.

"NOOSA alive! is delighted to help bring you this 'must do' experience - a free community event celebrating our beautiful environment where the soundscapes will be constantly developing and evolving over the 10 day.

Dr Barclay will be launching Aurality at the Noosa Regional Gallery on Saturday, July 22 at 1pm and following this will participate in the Fire in the Sky event on the Noosa River where everyone can hear how nature and art combine, to engage and delight, using the latest cutting edge technology.

Everyone is welcome to attend the launch and enjoy the entertainment on the river from 3pm.

"Best of all - this project is a legacy project with the installations set up to last a long time after the Festival is over. It will become an essential part of the Noosa experience,” said Ms Wright.

Go to http://www.noosaalive.com.au/event/aurality/ to download the app.

Topics:  audio experience aurality leah barclay noosa noosa alive noosa river

