Christmas joy - Tim and Sam Aitken with gifts for Coast kids in need.
News

Sounds like Christmas teen spirit for Coast

Peter Gardiner
21st Dec 2020 3:00 PM
A couple of rising Sunshine Coast musicians are delivering “street cred” along with some timely Christmas gifts for needy young people as the inaugural ambassadors for Youturn Youth Support.

Brothers Tim and Sam Aitken of Sametime, emerging star signings of Sony/ATV, are already reaching out to their contemporaries who are struggling to find shelter.

Turning tables on youth homelessness

From a life on the street to finding her home

“Sam and I know people that are couch surfing and the big thing for us is, a lot of people our age don’t that there is a place like Youturn that they can go to get help,” Tim said.

Tim, 21, and Sam, 18, who are based in Caloundra have been delivering gifts to people of similar ages and in return receiving an insight into their challenges.

Sameway, bothers Tim and Sam Aitken are helping the kids in need to connect with youth support.

“We rocked up with a bunch of presents in our hand and they were all really excited and happy that they got some stuff,” Tim said.

“It was also quite eye-opening to see in person how Youturn is helping the young people that are in the process of going through temporary or crisis accommodation.”

The brothers will be taking to the NightQuarter stage live in April to headline the Youturn It Up concert as part of Youth Week.

“With their well-known profile amongst young people here on the coast, Sametime are the perfect fit for connecting with youth in our region,” Youturn CEO Andrew Anderson said.

Starting out – Tim and Sam Aitken as kids tuning into their musical instincts.

Sametime has played more than 300 shows since they started out busking about a decade ago with gigs at Bluesfest and the Caloundra Music Festival.

“We’ve been back playing live now for a little bit, it started off by people sitting down and separated, but our music is dance music essentially,” Tim said.

“Now that people can dance again that’s the most exciting news we’ve had in a while.”

