Sounds like summer in Noosa’s funky town

The Noosa Junction has come alive big time during its past Twilight Markets.

The Noosa Junction has come alive big time during its past Twilight Markets.

Noosa Junction is grooving again from tonight and the vibe sure Sounds Like Summer.

Thanks to Tourism Noosa’s Noosa Villages Tourism Funding Boost initiative and the Noosa Junction Association the good times are set to roll every Friday night until the end of January.

The Sounds Like Summer Fest beat will bounce off a back drop of spectacular street art.

Noosa Junction’s streets and laneways will be the place to listen to talented local musos as people bar hop and dine their way around the precinct’s eat streets and bars.

A highlight of the fest will be the week before Christmas, Friday December 8, with extra performers, kids activities and many local businesses joining in the summer fest fun, opening their doors in the evening to promote shopping local this Christmas.

Noosa Junction Association president, David Langdon paid tribute to the incredible support Tourism Noosa has extended to the Junction over the years, and particularly in 2020, a year like no other.

“We look forward to welcoming both locals and visitors to the Junction,” he said.

“It’s a chance to celebrate summer in Noosa Junction and show off our next gen outdoor dining and bar precincts, laneways of street art, festoon and twilight lighting, and support local musicians and artists through a calendar of music, and pop-up entertainment.

“Throughout summer, but particularly on Friday evenings, we invite locals and visitors to get into our village vibe and enjoy talented local performers at pop up locations as they dine, sip and shop around town,” Mr Langdon said.

For all your hot twilight nights and local shopping in the Junction this summer get social @noosajunction & @ visitnoosajunction or check out our new website: visitnoosajunction.net