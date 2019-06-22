Souper Lunch time with NACA

WITH chilly wintry times ahead, it's the season for comfort food, such as a nice home-style bowl of soup and crusty bread.

The ceramicists and potters at Noosa Arts and Crafts Association agree.

On Tuesday, June 25, they are having a Souper Lunch, where attendees will not only enjoy a selection of home-style soups, crusty bread and beverages, they will also be able to take home the handmade ceramic bowl in which their soup was served.

"At Wallace House we have many members who enjoy working in ceramics and pottery but we needed a new kiln,” one of the organising ceramicists, Margie Gibson, said.

"We thought the Souper Lunch would be a good way to raise those funds, with every member contributing a handmade bowl and offering the ability for attendees to enjoy our works but also visit the historic Wallace House.”

Guest speaker for the luncheon is Dr Irene Rogers, who has worked extensively in humanitarian nursing in areas of conflict as well as in remote Australian indigenous communities.

Dr Rogers is writing a book about the 21 Australian "Bluebird” nurses who worked for the French Army during World War I, due for publication later this year.

In March next year she will be the guest lecturer on a river cruise on the Ganges, telling the hidden story of women of the Raj.

Wallace House is adjacent to Noosaville Library at 1Wallace Dr, Noosaville. Pre-book at www.noosa artsandcrafts.org.au.