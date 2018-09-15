Bedlam after All Blacks stunned

South Africa's Jesse Kriel (C) celebrates victory during the Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on September 15, 2018. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP)

HELL has frozen over in New Zealand after South Africa smashed the All Blacks' immortal home test record with a famous win in Wellington.

In a result that seems destined to be remembered for a very long time, South Africa had to defend a devastating All Blacks attack well into the 84th minute before a handling error finally handed them a well-deserved victory.

South Africa held on to win 36-34 after the All Blacks appeared certain to pinch another famous last-gasp victory when they had possession just two metres short of the try line after the 80-minute mark.

One week after getting beaten by Australia, South Africa sprung an early ambush on the All Blacks at Westpac Stadium in Wellington to snap their nine-year losing streak in New Zealand.

The All Blacks were chasing their 40th straight win on home soil stretching back to that defeat to South Africa more than nine years ago.

South Africa had won just one of their past 12 tests agains New Zealand and were considered no-hope against the world champions on Saturday night.

It was also New Zealand's first loss in the Rugby Championship since 2015 - 15 tests.

Instead, they raced out to a 24-17 half time lead to get New Zealand nervous.

The nerves had turned into pure terror for the Kiwi camp when the visitors went ahead 36-24 with a try to winger Aphiwe Dyantyi, who was able to cut back inside the covering All Blacks defence.

The All Blacks struck back to cut the margin back to a converted try when forward Codie Taylor collapsed over the line after his pack had pushed past the Springboks defence in a punishing maul.

The Springboks narrow lead was then pushed to breaking point when Willie le Roux was given a yellow card ans sent to the sin bin in the 68th minute for holding an All Blacks player down during a linebreak.

Their line held desperately for more than seven minutes when down to 14-men, but they were finally broken in the 74th minute when Ardie Savea ran onto a hole in the Boks' line 10m out from the line.

His try Beauden Barrett a chance to tie the game with his conversion from 10m to the right of the posts, but his kick clunked into the right upright.

It left the Springboks ahead 36-34 after 77 minutes.

They held on for their best win in years.

The incredible match was the talk of the sporting world.