South American orchid adapts well to conditions

THIS time of the year is flowering time at our place for many of the Spotted Cattleyas.

This type of orchid originates from South America and has been hybridised to grow just about anywhere.

Our climate on the Sunshine Coast is ideal for their cultivation; they come in a variety of colours.

Cattleyas are easy to grow in pots or tied to a suitable host tree. I have them growing in the garden on a variety of trees. Only problem on the trees is every chewing insect seems to like them as much as we do. If you wish to learn about growing these exotic flowers you can join us at the meetings.

All visitors are welcome; bring a plate to share for afternoon tea. The next meeting is on February 9.

The Noosa District Orchid and Foliage Society meets at the Tinbeerwah Hall on the second Saturday of each month beginning at 1pm. Visitors are welcome and if you have a problem plant bring it along.

For more information contact Linda 0427570022 or find us on Facebook.