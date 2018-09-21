Rabbitohs clear players of wrongdoing

The Rabbitohs have reached the findings of their investigation.

THE Rabbitohs have released a club statement relating to the sexting scandal.

The Rabbitohs completed their own investigation into the matter and found that players have been cleared of wrongdoing.

Souths Sam Burgess with his brothers Tom and George after victory against St George-Illawarra on Saturday. Picture: Brett Costello

Rabbitohs statement:

The Panel appointed by the South Sydney Rabbitohs has completed its investigation into a complaint made regarding inappropriate conduct by a Rabbitohs player in May of this year.

This investigation arose from reports in the Daily Telegraph on 14 and 15 September 2018, and emails sent by an anonymous complainant in May, June and August 2018 which alleged inappropriate conduct by a South Sydney player on a Facebook Messenger video call.

After being informed of the matter, the Club committed to investigate the complaint in consultation and co-operation with the NRL Integrity Unit.

It appointed a panel consisting of Commissioner Lea Drake (Independent), Karyn Murphy (NRL Integrity Unit), Nick Pappas (Rabbitohs Chairman), Emily Grant (Rabbitohs Head of Operations, People and Culture) and Blake Solly (Rabbitohs Chief Executive Officer) to investigate and report upon the complaint.

Representatives of the Panel interviewed South Sydney players and staff. The Complainant was interviewed privately by Ms Murphy.

The Complainant declined to be interviewed by the Panel, and did not want her identity disclosed, which the Club has respected. The Panel has also reviewed all available documentary material.

Based on a thorough review of the available evidence before it, the Panel was not satisfied that any South Sydney player engaged in any actionable misconduct resulting in a breach of their NRL Playing Contract, the NRL Rules or the SSFC Code of Conduct.

The Rabbitohs have no further comment to make at this time.

The Rabbitohs play the Roosters on Saturday night in the second preliminary final at Allianz Stadium.