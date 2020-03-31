Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SAVINGS: South west and Downs Queenslanders can expect some welcome savings from the electricity bill.
SAVINGS: South west and Downs Queenslanders can expect some welcome savings from the electricity bill.
News

South west power bills forecast to hit lowest in a decade

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
31st Mar 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTH west and Downs Queenslanders are tipped to see their biggest power bill cut in a decade, with prices set to fall for a typical household by $75, and small business by $116, a year from July 1.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the expected price drop complemented bill relief already announced.

The forecast fall is in the annual draft determination released today by the independent Queensland Competition Authority (QCA).

“With the COVID-19 emergency affecting everyone’s lives, it’s a small piece of positive news on the horizon for Downs and South West households and small businesses,” Dr Lynham said.

“The QCA has flagged 2020-21 regional electricity prices are set to fall for the third year in a row and for the fourth time under this government.

“We understand that people in the South West now are even more concerned about the cost of living and getting though this unprecedented coronavirus crisis.

“Times are tough, but this will be the biggest bill reduction for typical regional households in more than a decade.”

The forecast price fall from 1 July next year complements measures already announced.

Under the Palaszczuk Government’s $4 billion COVID-19 relief package announced a week ago, Queensland households will automatically receive $200 rebate off their electricity bill to assist with their household utility costs for electricity and water.

As well, households will receive a further two $50 electricity dividend payments to be delivered over the next two years.

Small businesses will also receive a $500 rebate on their power bill this year.

The rebate will appear on bills in the coming months, depending on individual billing cycles.

Dr Lynham said even in this unfamiliar climate, the Downs and South West could be assured that power bills were going down.

“And if the final QCA decision reflects the draft, regional households will also see a 5.3 per cent drop in their annual power bill in the 2021-2022 financial year and small businesses a 5 per cent drop.”

Dr Lynham said the QCA noted that price drops were largely due to reduced network and wholesale energy costs.

“Since 2015, the Queensland Government has been pulling the right policy levers to put downward pressure on power bills,” he said.

“Queenslanders pay the lowest average power prices of any mainland state in the National Electricity Market because we own our electricity assets.”

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Queensland update: All you need to know

        Coronavirus Queensland update: All you need to know

        Health MORE than 40,000 people have been told to quarantine in Queensland since the outbreak of the coronavirus which has now soared to almost 750 confirmed cases.

        ALL OVER: Five Noosa candidates bow out of election race

        premium_icon ALL OVER: Five Noosa candidates bow out of election race

        News Only 26 per cent of votes have been counted, but a number of Noosa councillor...

        Leading the way in council poll’s waiting game

        premium_icon Leading the way in council poll’s waiting game

        News Noosa election sees close battle for mayor hopefuls bide their time.

        Why rates of infection have slowed on Coast

        premium_icon Why rates of infection have slowed on Coast

        Health Residents warned to not 'take the foot off the brake' too soon