Beach brew awarded best in Australia

A SUNSHINE Coast brewery has been awarded best beer in Australia at the Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show Beer Awards.

Moffat Beach Brewing Co, owned for Matt and Shaz Wilson, took out the coveted title for their Moff's Summer Ale draught, beating more than 400 entries from 51 breweries across the country for the title.

Mr Wilson said he was "super stoked" with the honour.

He's about to drive back to the Sunshine Coast and said a couple of celebratory beers were in order before he headed to the Elton John concert tonight.

"We are thrilled, we definitely didn't expect it at all," Mr Wilson said.

"To be judged by your peers like this, we are just happy to be right up there with the best in Australia.

"Coming from such a small brewery in Queensland, and a pretty new one, shows we are well and truly punching above our weight."

Matt Wilson from Moffat Beach Brewing Co. has just taken out the title of Australia’s best beer.

"Matt and Shaz work hard to make beer on a small batch scale and it's great to see how well they benchmark against the bigger breweries," said RQFWS judge Steve Henderson.

"It's also exciting to see a typical Queensland summer beer recognised as Australia's best."

Moffat Beach Brewing Co. also took out awards for Champion Brewpub, Champion India Pale Ale and Champion Session Beer, beating bigger players like Green Beacon and Sydney Brewery for the titles.

Other notable winners of the competition were Brisbane's Ballistic Beer Company, which won a special award for using desalinated water in its beer called Water Me Lawn Draught, as well as Champion Large Brewery and Champion Hybrid Beer. While Brisbane's Aether Brewing took out Champion Small/Medium Brewery and Champion Amber Dark-Ale with its Black As Your Heart.

Entries in this year's competition were up 20 per cent on last year, reflective of the huge growth in the Australian craft beer market.

For beer lovers keen to try the winning brews, the Brisbane Showgrounds will host the Kingdom of Beers festival on Saturday from 1pm, with about 100 beers from more than 20 of the nation's best breweries available.

Moffat Beach Brewing's award-winning Moff's Summer Ale

ROYAL QUEENSLAND FOOD AND WINE SHOW BEER AWARD WINNERS

GRAND CHAMPION BEER (Australia's best beer)

Moffat Beach Brewing Co - Moffs Summer Ale Draught

CHAMPION BEER UTILISING DESALINATED WATER SUPPORTED BY SEQWATER

Ballistic Beer Company - Water Me Lawn Draught

CHAMPION SMALL/MEDIUM BREWERY

Aether Brewing

CHAMPION LARGE BREWERY SUPPORTED BY CRYER MALT

Ballistic Beer Company

CHAMPION BREWPUB

Moffat Beach Brewing Co

CHAMPION PALE ALE SUPPORTED BY YAKIMA CHIEF HOPS

10 Toes Brewery - Pipeline Packaged

CHAMPION AMBER DARK-ALE

Aether Brewing - Black as Your Heart Draught

CHAMPION PORTER-STOUT

Sydney Brewery - Potts Point Porter Packaged

CHAMPION HYBRID BEER

Ballistic Beer Company - Oaked XPA Draught

CHAMPION LAGER SUPPORTED BY BARRETT BURSTON MALTING

Sydney Brewery - Surry Hills Pils Draught

CHAMPION INDIA PALE ALE SUPPORTED BY FDB COMMERCIAL INTERIORS

Moffat Beach Brewing Co - Hazed & Confused Hazy IPA Draught

CHAMPION EUROPEAN-STYLE ALE

One Drop Brewing Co - 5 Brett Saison Packaged

CHAMPION SESSION BEER SUPPORTED BY YAKIMA CHIEF HOPS

Moffat Beach Brewing Co - Moffs Summer Ale Draught

CHAMPION STRONG BEER

Felons Brewing Co - Imperial Stout Draught

CHAMPION MIXED CULTURE BEER

Green Beacon Brewing Co - Fathom - Berliner Style Weisse Packaged