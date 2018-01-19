Southerly swells close our beaches

POWERFUL southerly swells pushing up Australia's east coast arrived at Noosa with the largest waves peaking yesterday, but the Bureau of Meteorology says surfers should expect solid improving conditions all the way to this weekend.

The swell's dead south direction has generated a considerable northerly sweep along most beaches and made for treacherous conditions almost everywhere except Noosa's Main Beach.

Lifeguard supervisor Anthony King said open beaches like Noosa North Shore, Rainbow Beach, Sunrise and Sunshine beaches were closed.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said the swell had been generated by a very large low pressure system in the Tasman Sea off New Zealand.

The low was predicted to begin to open up over yesterday, which would see the swell weaken as winds decreased, but Mr Blazak said conditions would still be very good today.

Bill Watson, of Noosa Fishing, said the bar had stayed relatively calm with the southerly swell largely bypassing the entrance.

Surfers worked the tides throughout the day, cashing in on good sand at Tea Tree in Noosa National Park.

Bill Hoffman