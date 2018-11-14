Menu
Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Daniel Perrin /TWE
Southern Downs fire crews en route to a burning car

Michael Nolan
by
13th Nov 2018 4:39 PM

UPDATE: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency crews are looking for an abandoned car that was reported burning near the intersection of Spring Creek Rd and White Swamp Rd.

Two crews were initially dispatched, but one was recalled.

A QFES spokeswoman said the suspected fire could be over the border, in New South Wales.

4PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service crews are en route to a suspected car fire at The Head.

A QFES spokeswoman said two crews were called to extinguish an abandoned car burning at the intersection of Spring Creek Rd and White Swamp Rd.

"It was called in as an abandoned car fire but nothing has been confirmed at this time," she said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

