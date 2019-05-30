Southern escapees to Noosa a natural delight

EVERY year during autumn, a quiet migration occurs to southeast Queensland and beyond - no, not the annual influx of southern motorhomes and caravans.

These migrants use their own winged power, and they arrive in their hundreds of thousands. They are, of course, birds, escaping the colder southern winters.

They include honeyeaters, silvereyes and pardalotes.

Astonishingly, the birds all navigate by using the Great Dividing Range as their guide. Their route is not quite of the scale of some of the shorebirds and waders that visit us in the winter, but is still a remarkable achievement. So predictable is the timetable that research groups all along the route regularly conduct surveys at this time of year, counting the migratory numbers. Some yellow-faced honeyeaters have become local residents over the years, but their numbers are noticeably increased at this time of year.

One of main species that migrates to our region is the yellow-faced honeyeater.

They are particularly in evidence at the moment in our forests and national parks. Their call is best described as a cheerful "chick-up, chick-up, chick-up”.

The yellow-faced honeyeater is in many ways a bit like both the Lewin's honeyeater and the brown.

The Lewin's honeyeater comparison is in size and facial markings. The yellow-faced is smaller, and the facial markings have a strong yellow stripe that runs from the beak through and behind the eye. The Lewin's has that distinctive yellow half-moon ear patch.

The brown honeyeater connection is mainly in the call, as the yellow-faced is a bigger bird. Their call is like a slower, more emphatic version of the cheerful chip-chip-chip of the brown honeyeater.

So if you think you hear a slightly different brown honeyeater calling, you may be lucky enough to see one of our welcome winter visitors.