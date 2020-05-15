Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CHARGED: A Roma man has been jailed after pleading guilty to multiple charges in Brisbane District Court last week.
CHARGED: A Roma man has been jailed after pleading guilty to multiple charges in Brisbane District Court last week.
News

Southwest man jailed for multiple domestic violence charges

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
15th May 2020 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROMA man has been sentenced to a term of imprisonment after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including domestic violence offences.

The 41-year-old appeared in the Brisbane District Court in front of Judge Dearden last Friday, facing a number of historical and domestic violence charges.

The Crown withdrew one count of indecent treatment of girls under 17, under 14 and the defendant was discharged on that count.

On counts two, three and four which included indecent treatment of girls under 17, under 14 and indecent treatment of girls under 16 and under 12, the defendant was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment.

On the domestic violence charges, he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years imprisonment for burglary in the night (DVO), four-and-a-half years for choking in a domestic setting, nine months for common assault, and one year for sexual assault.

The man, who can’t be named to protect his victims, will be eligible for parole on December 7, 2020.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deadly wildlife black spot undergoes upgrade

        premium_icon Deadly wildlife black spot undergoes upgrade

        Environment A known Noosa koala corridor that has claimed the lives of innocent animals has received a safety upgrade to help wildlife navigate to the trees. WARNING GRAPHIC...

        WAY TO GO: Fraser open again for day visits

        WAY TO GO: Fraser open again for day visits

        News As of this weekend this weekend K’gari (Fraser Island) will reopen this weekend to...

        Back to the ‘new’ daily grind for Noosa restaurants

        premium_icon Back to the ‘new’ daily grind for Noosa restaurants

        Business Many local restaurants will reopen to dinners from Saturday as they work to adjust...

        The finance strategy saving families, but it’s not ideal

        premium_icon The finance strategy saving families, but it’s not ideal

        Money More and more Australian families are struggling to make ends meet.