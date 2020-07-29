Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police arrest multiple drivers for outstanding warrants.
Police arrest multiple drivers for outstanding warrants.
News

Southwest police arrest multiple drivers at Qld borders

Georgie Adams
29th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE Cunnamulla police were conducting border enforcement duties at Barringun, they found multiple drivers with outstanding warrants.

Senior Constable Danae French from Cunnamulla police said at 1.30pm on July 18, two drivers were arrested on outstanding warrants.

The following day, police intercepted two different vehicles and arrested one driver and another was charged with several traffic offences.

Those arrested were later released on bail and handed notices to appear in court for a later date.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

cunnamulla police queensland border control

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Glass jar of meth under Tin Can Bay fisherman’s driver seat

        premium_icon Glass jar of meth under Tin Can Bay fisherman’s driver seat

        Crime The 38-year-old man was in his BMW at Noosa Heads when stopped by police

        Cooloola Coast man busted with cocaine, ecstasy at nightclub

        premium_icon Cooloola Coast man busted with cocaine, ecstasy at nightclub

        Crime The disability support worker, 24, was on parole when the drugs were found on Ocean...

        Why it’s great to be a Queensland kid

        premium_icon Why it’s great to be a Queensland kid

        Lifestyle Queensland children resilient and hopeful, report

        Two women taken to hospital after peak-hour traffic smash

        premium_icon Two women taken to hospital after peak-hour traffic smash

        Breaking Paramedics have taken two women to hospital after they were both injured in a car...