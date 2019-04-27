Soweto sound to entertain The J in Noosa

PRAISE BE: The Soweto Gospel Choir is coming to Noosa.

PRAISE BE: The Soweto Gospel Choir is coming to Noosa. Contributed

ONE of the great gospel choirs from Africa has announced they are heading to Noosa in the near future.

And the good word that the Soweto Gospel Choir's soaring voices will fill The J will excite music lovers beyond Noosa.

Their tour is in honour of the father of their rainbow nation, Nelson Mandela, and South Africa's struggle for freedom and follows on from their a third Grammy Award for Freedom (Best World Music Album).

The Freedom Tour concert in Noosa will be on Thursday, August 1.

These uplifting performers have shared the stage with some of the biggest names in music including U2, the late Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Robert Plant, Celine Dion and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

For the first half of this concert, the choir will perform Songs of the Free, a rousing program celebrating the centenary of the birth of the Nelson Mandela.

They will also share international gospel classics including their hair-raising take on Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah.

"The group continues to inspire fans worldwide, but the reaction we get from audiences in Australia is unforgettable,” choir producer Andrew Kay said.

"We hope that our uplifting message of hope, faith, and joy reaches audiences new and old on this special return visit as we celebrate the legacy of the great Nelson Mandela.”

The choir performs a lively four-piece band and percussion section.

Bookings at www.thej. com.au or phone 53296560.