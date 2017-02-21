Sowing the seeds for our teens

KEEN TO WORK: Motivated teenagers (from left) Lachy Clark, Cami Geradin, Liam Hopkins and Molly Hill have joined a teen only mowing group organised by Kane Oliver to provide for kids to experience responsibility and earn an income. Young Seeds offers mowing, lawn care, hedging, waste removal and more in the Peregian-Noosa area. For the full story see page 9.

KANE Oliver believes helping young people find employment in Noosa is the key to growing their confidence and self-esteem.

Kane worked with a group of teenagers at a local takeaway shop before the owners sold the store.

"Ever since I kept getting phone calls from ex-staff saying can we work with you,” Kane said.

"Then the penny dropped and I thought I could take one of my old dreams of creating a lawn mowing business for kids to experience responsibility and earn an income.”

Kane came up with the idea aged 23 but it wouldn't be until more than a decade later, last October, that it became more than a dream.

Now called Young Seeds, the business offers mowing, lawn care, hedging, waste removal and much more.

"The whole idea is to empower teens in the workplace and in their lives,” Kane said

The staff are aged between 15 and 17 years old and have been trained in using the top-of-the-line equipment.

Visit www.young seeds.com.au/services.