Bruce Highway car chase
Breaking

Cars rammed as wild Bruce Hwy chase ends in dramatic arrest

Ashley Carter
by
20th Nov 2019 1:58 PM | Updated: 3:01 PM
UPDATE:

A MAN has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a wild chase along the Bruce Highway from Gympie before crashing into a truck at Sippy Downs.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man had been taken into custody after crashing into another car on the highway just north of Aussie World.

Witnesses had reported the car had no tyres and was creating "sparks" on the bitumen as it fled south towards the Sunshine Coast before crashing into a truck.

A car with
A car with "no tyres" has crashed on the Bruce Highway on the Sunshine Coast after it fled from police at Gympie. 7 News

Footage from live news helicopters show police scouring the car for evidence as its contents are scattered over the road. The car's bonnet can be seen smashed underneath the truck it slammed in to.

The Sunshine Motorway is down to one lane as police investigate the scene. Drivers are reporting long delays from both directions on the highway.

More to come.

EARLIER:

REPORTS are streaming in that police are involved in a wild Bruce Highway pursuit of a driver heading towards the Coast at 150km/h with "no tyres".

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman did not confirm if police were involved in the chase, but said officers and PolAir were "monitoring" the car.

Witnesses have reported the car has no tyres and is creating "sparks" on the tar as it flees south to the Sunshine Coast.

It was last spotted on the Bruce Highway past the Cooroy exit

More to come.

