Promotion of Noosa Temple of Satan's Black Satanic Mass took to the skies across the Sunshine Coast.
Offbeat

Speak of the devil: Controversial banner takes to the skies

Matt Collins
21st Oct 2020 4:55 PM
It will arguably be the biggest planned Satanic event in Australia's history - and organisers took to the heavens to spread the word.

Residents got a little taste of the first-ever public Satanic Black Mass after a flying banner promoting the event made its way up and down the Coast.

Organiser Robin Bristow said the flying banner was the "pinnacle of Satanic activism".

"It is probably the most visible act of Satanic activism to ever happen on the Coast," the Noosa Temple of Satan founder said.

Noosa Temple of Satan founder Robin Bristow.
Motorists on the Bruce Hwy looked up to the sky on Wednesday afternoon to see the hired plane with a banner attached which read "Love religious freedom? Hail Satan".

A GoFundMe page was created to cover the costs of the marketing campaign and to pay for council-requested security for the upcoming event.

120 donors raised $2751 for the campaign, well in excess of the $2430 goal.

Mr Bristow said the excess funds would be given to the Children by Choice Association - a non-profit organisation, committed to providing unbiased information on all unplanned pregnancy options.

While the Black Satanic Mass event was sold out, the Noosa Temple of Satan founder invited those interested to watch online.

"It is going to be a blasphemous Rocky Horror Picture Show," Mr Bristow said.

"It will be very entertaining."

He said Noosa Council advised event organisers to confirm security would be at the event due to a number of threats made.

"I have had personal threats. It doesn't affect me at all," Mr Bristow said.

The Noosa Temple of Satan will host Australia's first-ever public Satanic Black Mass at The J in Noosa on Friday 30 October.

