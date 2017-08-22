Speak up for road safety this week

EMERGENCY services are encouraging community groups to get involved with Road Safety Week this week to advocate responsible driving and awareness.

Police Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan encouraged the community to be directly involved in making our roads safer during the week, with the campaign running until Friday.

"This is a unique event aimed at reducing road crashes and associated trauma through grass-roots community engagement and education, how each of us can be champions for road safety," Mr Ryan said.

"Unfortunately too many Queenslanders know the pain of losing a family member or friend to road trauma, so I am delighted to see the Queensland Police Service join the community to help promote road safety."

Acting Minister for Main Roads and Road Safety Steven Miles said Queenslanders were being asked to "speak up for road safety".

"Road Safety Week is a great opportunity to start a conversation with loved ones, friends and colleagues about doing the right thing on the road to save their lives and protect others from trauma," he said.

"Events are happening across the state this week, including regional expos, events and morning teas, and I encourage people to get involved."

Road Safety Action Plan

Support young people in becoming safe and responsible drivers

Improve safety for vulnerable road users

Respond to driver distraction, drug-driving, seatbelts and road safety for overseas visitors