Speaker deliversinspiration

A WOMAN who the Queensland premier turned to for help in a crisis will speak at a Noosa International Women's Day breakfast on March 8.

The Zonta Club of Noosa has been celebrating the day of equality for many years, and next month GIVIT founder and CEO Juliette Wright will be welcomed as an inspirational speaker at the Noosa Boathouse.

GIVIT is a national not-for-profit organisation connecting those who have with those who need in a private and safe way.

Following the birth of her second child in 2008, Wright struggled to donate second-hand baby clothes to someone in need, finding local charities were desperate for other essential items.

Wright created the organisation to ensure goods get to where they are most needed by safely connecting and inspiring an online network of givers.

During the 2011 Queensland floods, then premier Anna Bligh turned to Wright for help.

The organisation became the government's official website for matching donors and recipients, resulting in a partnership in 2013 for the management of all donated goods and services during the recovery phase of natural disasters.

