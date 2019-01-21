Special gift for our Olive

HUMBLE GIFT: Olive Donaldson was presented with Bruce Wilson on her motorised wheelchair.

SHE IS Tewantin's very own Olive Donaldson and now she will be zipping down town in her motorised wheelchair.

Noosa Vietnam Veterans Association presented her with the chair at Tewantin Noosa RSL last Thursday.

"What can I say but thank you so very, very much,” Ms Donaldson told those gathered as she humbly accepted the chair.

The 90-year-old lives in the same Tewantin house she was born in, which her uncle built in 1903.

A lifetime local, Ms Donaldson is a foundation member of Tewantin Noosa RSL, was a Noosa Councillor in the 1990s and has been involved in several groups.

Ms Donaldson has been involved with the Woman's Auxiliary, Laurel Ladies and War Widows Association and also volunteered to serve in the WRAAF during the Korean War.

Now she volunteers at Parkyn's Hut Information Centre and is active within the Country Woman's Association.

"You don't do any of this for the recognition,” Ms Donaldson said.

"My father always taught me what you take from the community you always give back.”

This community devotion is what made Ms Donaldson a stand out candidate when the wheelchair came into the hands of NVVA social officer Bruce Wilson.

"My daughter is a part owner of a real estate company and recently she was asked to sell a unit for the owner. The owner pointed out a motorised wheelchair which he said she can have it if she knew someone who was in need of one,” Mr Wilson said.

Mr Wilson and the NVVA put their heads together to choose a recipient.

"There was one lady who stood out. It is without a doubt Olive has spent most of her life working with the RSL sub branch, club and Women's Auxiliary.”

NVVA have registered the wheelchair so Ms Donaldson can continue her day-to-day activities, which includes a daily visit to the club for lunch with a walking frame.

"I know you (Olive) walk down to the club with your little 'red Ferrari' so this is a way to take some of that stress off you,” he said.

So, if you see Ms Donaldson down Poinciana Ave be sure to give her a wave.

"When you see me coming up the street get out of the road,” Ms Donaldson joked.