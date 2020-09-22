Menu
The Child Healthy Lifestyle Team at Sunshine Coast University Hospital is offering support for families with children in an unhealthy weight range.
Health

Specialists save overweight kids from themselves

Kane Doherty
22nd Sep 2020 12:00 PM
The Child Healthy Lifestyle Team at the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service is offering family intervention programs for Sunshine Coast kids in an unhealthy weight range.

Dietitians, physiotherapists and other experts in the team offer help with packing nutritious lunch boxes, managing screen time, increasing exercise and improving a child’s self-esteem and emotional resilience.

Paediatric dietitian Tanzia Butterfield said families should embrace weekend activities and incorporate lean protein or low-fat dairy into each meal.

New eating disorder study could save lives: researchers

Million TikTok fans for Coast girl living dream

Ms Butterfield said different seasons could also affect a child’s eating habits.

“During winter kids often spend more time indoors which can lead to unnecessary grazing or boredom eating,” she said.

“Try and establish structured meal and snack times and don’t allow snacking outside of these times.”

Her team has helped 35 families with tailored programs to suit their needs over the past 12 months.

Liam, 16, has received monthly check-ups for more than a year.

“I’ve found the program really beneficial,” he said.

“I have a bit of a phobia when it comes to vegetables, but Tanzia has helped us implement some small changes to help me increase the number of veggies I’m eating.

“I now know what a healthy portion size looks like, and I don’t drink soft drink at all.

“I’m much more active than I used to be, and just feel better and more confident.”

For more information or to organise an appointment call 5319 4824.

