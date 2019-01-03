Spectacular golf course frontage home

ELEVATED on The Ridge with divine views across the golf course and waterways of Noosa Springs, this immaculate home is sure to be a popular choice.

Wide open living spaces and high void ceilings provide a grand impression and lead you out to multiple entertaining areas, overlooking the stunning designer pool with travertine tiling surrounds.

A striking all-white kitchen with gas cooking and Caesarstone benchtop opens onto the poolside dining to create a bar and convenient servery window.

All four bedrooms are generous in size, the main suite offers a very large walk-in robe, spacious ensuite with spa, large private balcony and superb views.

There is a second ensuited bedroom on the ground floor for anyone requiring single-level living. In addition, there is a roomy home office, or possible fifth bedroom, a study off the upper level guest rooms and a separate media room for quiet enjoyment.

Other notable features of the home include a double lock-up garage with internal access, extra golf cart storage or fantastic workshop, ducted zoned air-conditioning, ceiling fans, and new blinds and louvres throughout.

This superb property is beautifully presented and offers access to all that Noosa Springs luxurious golf estate provides. Enjoy the restaurant and bar facilities, five-star spa services, fully equipped gym, heated lap pool and of course the amazing 18-hole championship golf course.

Just five minutes from Hastings Street and Noosa Beach, this exceptional location will provide an enviable lifestyle with the added benefits of living within a secure gated community.

544/61 NOOSA SPRINGS DRIVE, NOOSA HEADS

Bed 4

Bath 3

Car 2

Pool

Agent: Scott Cowley and Lisa Hornsby at Dowling Neylan Real Estate

Contact: 0414 544420, 0400 128142

Features: Immaculate golf-front house, open living spaces, high ceilings, multiple entertaining areas, designer pool, ducted zoned air-conditioning, golf cart parking. Located in gated community

Price: $1,900,000

Inspection: Saturday 1-1.30pm