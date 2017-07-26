Spectator heads behind the wheel for thrill hill

The Winter Noosa Hill racing action from the weekend.

THE Winter Noosa Hill Climb held at Gyndier Dr over the weekend certainly did not disappoint one former spectator turned uphill motor racer.

For Ray Muller, the adrenalin-pumping is best when you have your foot to the floor as part of the field.

"I've been going to this event for years as a spectator and have had such a great time,” he posted on Facebook.

"This year was my first as a competitor.

"Wow! It was better than I could have expected.

"Awesome piece of road, such a great bunch of people hosting the event and met a very friendly, welcoming group of fellow competitors. I'm entered for November.”

Ringing, revved-up endorsements for the Noosa Beach Classic Car Club's major local attraction don't get any better than that.

The car club volunteers gave a big thumbs-up to the the kids from Noosa District State High who helped do the weekend set-up.

Noosa was put in the mood for these controlled mad dashes up through the national park with a special street parade of motoring muscle on Friday afternoon.