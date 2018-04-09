Menu
Spectre caught in spooky snap at Gympie park?

Lake Alford fountain appears to channel the ghost of Lady Mary.
scott kovacevic
by

DID Gympie just get a ghostly glimpse at the world beyond our own?

At least one group of photographers thinks so, left with a spooky feeling when one of their crew snapped the apparent apparition of Lady Mary in Lake Alford's fountain last week.

U3A photography facilitator Robert Munden said the group had gathered on Monday to work on their camera skills when the haunting image was captured.

"One of the group had taken a few shots and when checking their results they called me to have a look and asked me if I could see something in the picture of the fountain they showed me," Mr Munden said.

"In the ensuing discussion we all agreed that it resembled a woman from an earlier historic period."

While happy to leave the spectral speculation there, he said the next day another member made an eerie comparison.

She pointed out to Mr Munden that "the effigy of Mary in Mary Street was remarkably like their photo".

 

The Lady Mary statue on Mary St.
"I agreed to process the image into black and white to enhance the shape of the water."

And although the duck ponds' fountain has been the subject of many of his snaps over the years, he said the picture remains a haunting one-off.

 

The image processed in black and white.
"I've personally photographed the fountain many times and never spotted this formation in the fountain yet.

"I even went to the shots I took on the day and they didn't come close.

"I think we were blessed with the presence of her energy," he said.

