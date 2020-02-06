Speed cameras ‘catch’ school zone ‘speedsters’ in holidays

SPEED cameras at Good Shepherd Lutheran College school zones were so far behind the times, they "caught" and fined motorists a day after students started holidays.

That is according to the latest online briefing by Noosa MP Sandy Bolton, who has highlighted this issue.

"Late 2019 we were contacted by residents who had received speeding fines in the school zone outside Good Shepherd Lutheran College on December 5," Ms Bolton's 360 website said.

Under the traffic regulations, school zone speed limits only apply on days students are attending school.

"We have been advised by the Office of the (Transport Minister) Hon. Mark Bailey MP Minister for Transport and Main Roads that this was due to a programming error that has since been rectified.

"Queensland Police Service have withdrawn all speeding infringements issued on this date."

Ms Bolton was advised by the Department of Transport and Main Roads the school zone would not have been active.

DTMR said: "In the case of the Walter Hay Drive and the Eumundi-Noosa Road school zones servicing Good Shepherd Lutheran College, Noosaville, the Department of Transport and Main Roads understands that the last school day for students was on December 4.

"A programming error saw two of the five flashing school zone signs (one in Goodchap St and one on the southern end of Walter Hay Dr) still flashing on December 5, 2019 at the time Queensland Police Service was enforcing the speed limit in these school zones," the department said.

"As soon as TMR became aware of this error, the signs were turned off. QPS is also aware of this error and all speeding infringements issued on December 5 in this location are being withdrawn."

Ms Bolton is advising any motorists fined on December 5 who have not had their infringements withdrawn, to call her office on 5319 3100.