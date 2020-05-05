Speed limits remains: Police target school zones

ALTHOUGH local students remain mostly at home due to coronavirus, Noosa motorists are being reminded school zone speed limits remain in place.

There has been a recent decrease in traffic around school zones due to virus restrictions however, Sunshine Coast police said school zone regulations are still in force as children are still in attendance and schools have not been closed.

“Parents are reminded to park in the designated areas to ensure that children are not put at risk by walking out onto roadways between parked cars and to follow the directions of school crossing supervisors to ensure the safety of children on their way to or from school,”

Senior Constable Rebecca McMeniman said.

“Police also urge parents to familiarise themselves with school drop-off and pick-up practices, discuss with their children rules for school zones, and to obey the road rules around school zones, in particular the 40km/h speed zone.”

Police will continue to monitor school zones and will target speeding offences, parking and no standing zone offences, school crossings and other offences detected around schools.

“Police would like to take this opportunity to remind parents to talk to their children about the basics of road safety.”

Yesterday the Queensland Government announced students will be slowly returning to schools from May 11 and Sunshine Coast police will be paying particular attention motorists are still abiding by the school zone regulations.

Some of the regions busiest school zones include Ben Lexcen Dr at Sunshine Beach and Beckmans Rd/Sea Eagle Dr Noosaville.