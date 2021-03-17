Menu
Josiah Stevens, the "sweet, friendly guy with the infectious smile", died at the scene of a crash involving a school bus at Wolvi last Tuesday.
Speed reduction endorsed on fatal Gympie region road

JOSH PRESTON
17th Mar 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 4:57 AM
A speed reduction has been endorsed for a 3.75-kilometre stretch of road near the site of a fatal crash that killed a 29-year-old man at Wolvi last week.

Josiah William Stevens was a passenger in a 4WD when it collided with a school bus full of children at a T-intersection on Kin Kin Road and Wilsons Pocket Road about 4pm last Tuesday.

Josiah died at the scene.

The driver of the car, Josiah's 68-year-old father Alan, was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition and with life threatening injuries.

Alan Stevens (inset) is recovering in hospital after being injured in crash that killed his son at Wolvi last Tuesday.
Alan's condition was upgraded to stable later last week.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport and Main Roads said a speed limit assessment was carried out on the road last December.

"A speed limit assessment was carried out in December 2020 along a 26-kilometre section of Kin Kin Road including this intersection in response to community feedback," the spokesperson said.

Forensic Crash Unit Officer in Charge, Acting Sergeant Peter Cowan talks to media regarding a fatal crash near Gympie where a school bus collided with a Landcruiser last week. Photo Lachie Millard
"The Speed Management Committee, including Gympie Regional Council, Queensland Police and TMR, has endorsed a reduction to 80km/h on a 3.75-kilometre section past the Wilsons Pocket Road intersection.

"The circumstances of the tragic fatal crash are being investigated by police.

"Kin Kin Road at Wolvi is on the state-controlled network and we inspect the road fortnightly.

"We will continue to monitor the road and carry out any maintenance and safety upgrades as required."

