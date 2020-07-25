Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

How a P-plater landed himself without a car or licence

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
25th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 25-year-old driver will be spending the next six months without a licence after accruing several infringement notices on Friday.

At around 7.25am, Grafton Highway Patrol were conducting stationary speed enforcement on the Clarence Way, Copmanhurst when a blue Holden Commodore was detected travelling toward Grafton at 169km/h in the 100km/h speed zone.

After stopping the vehicle, officers discovered that the male driver held a P1 licence, despite no red P-plates visible on the car, and several defects on the vehicle. The driver had also failed to change address after moving to NSW.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The driver was issued several infringements for all the above offences including $2520 for the exceed speed over 45kmh. His licence privileges were also suspended for six months and vehicle registration cancelled for three months.

Further information was then received that this vehicle had been involved in burnout offences the previous day in Junction Hill and as such the driver was issued an additional infringement notice for that offence.

The 25-year-old driver was issued with several infringement notices.
The 25-year-old driver was issued with several infringement notices. Grafton Highway Patrol
clarence crime nsw traffic and highway patrol command p plater
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dozens of fines dealt on the water as police join forces

        premium_icon Dozens of fines dealt on the water as police join forces

        News Police are preparing for another busy weekend on Coast waterways after a number of infringements were handed out during patrols of Noosa River.

        Looking to see Noosa navigate COVID-19

        premium_icon Looking to see Noosa navigate COVID-19

        News Our can-do state MP gives us the run down on all the goings on in our neck of the...

        Why this ballet dancer believes he can win Ninja Warrior

        premium_icon Why this ballet dancer believes he can win Ninja Warrior

        TV When it comes to his goals of competing in a gruelling obstacle course, this...

        Noosa reserving a warm welcome for tourism comeback

        premium_icon Noosa reserving a warm welcome for tourism comeback

        News As COVID-19 restrictions ease, a welcome comeback is happening to create a positive...