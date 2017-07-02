Spend a night with Lior

EXCEPTIONAL: Lior performs at The J Theatre during the Noosa alive! festival.

IN THE tradition of all great musical storytellers, Lior will take the audience on a very special and intimate journey next month when he performs for one night only during Noosa alive!

The Aussie musician has played in Eumundi and Pomona before, but says he's looking forward to performing at The J.

"I've heard The J is a great theatre,” said Lior (yes, it's his real name).

Lior will take to the stage with a string quartet to perform favourites from across his catalogue of five albums.

He's promising "an intimate performance” and is really looking forward to the experience.

"The thing for me that I love best is that it strikes a real balance being an intimate performance with an harmonic richness to it. The songs can be portrayed in a lush way.”

Lior cites influences as artists from the late 60s and early 70s, so it's no wonder he is regularly referred to as "a storyteller”.

"I don't really think of myself as a storyteller... a few people were calling me that after the first album came out and I didn't really get it,” he said.

"I'm older and wiser and have learnt that a story doesn't follow any particular form and, in what I do, I do think that I value lyric writing as the first and foremost thing. So in that way, it is true.”

Since bursting on to the Australian music scene some years ago with his debut album Autumn Flow, Lior has enjoyed success.

There have been three ARIA nominations (including best male artist) as well as the prestigious J Award nomination for Album of the Year.

The much loved and timeless opening track, This Old Love, will be a feature of Lior's Noosa alive! performance, but so will a host of his other hits from that album and the ones that followed.

Once the festival is over, Lior said he won't have time to hang around and enjoy the Noosa weather.

"I'll be heading overseas on a tour of Europe.”