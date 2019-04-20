Spend an evening with comedy king

HAIRY: Hughesy will bring his stand-up comedy show Hairy to Noosa.

AUSTRALIA'S funny man Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes will bring his stand-up comedy show Hairy to Noosa next month with audiences set for a side-splitting treat.

"The show is inspired by my desire to grow my hair,” Hughesy said.

"I look like a bit of an old hippie and it has given people a lot to comment on.

"Some people have said I look like Judith Lucy, I don't think she is very happy about that.”

The comments have resulted in this tale which Noosa audience can catch at The J on May 3.

"It's about life, three small children and a wife and the small injustices of a middle aged man,” Hughesy said.

"I'm sure there are a lot of middle aged people in Noosa who will relate.”

Hughesy is not a first-timer to Noosa either, often visiting the region for holidays and gigs and while he confesses he is not a foodie, he said he does love a visit to Noosa Main Beach.

We see and hear him on television and radio, so what can Hughesy fans expect?

"Some people are quite surprised. People think they might know me,” he said.

"Ask your friends who have been to see me before 'what's he like?' and they'll tell you to go a see it.”

Tickets are available through The J's website.