Spend some time ... at the Hardhat Cafe

Architect impression of the new Sunshine Beach Surf Club, scheduled to open in November.

Architect impression of the new Sunshine Beach Surf Club, scheduled to open in November.

WHAT do you do when your clubhouse is being demolished?

Keep trading, of course - and operate as the Hardhat Cafe.

That's what Sunshine Beach Surf Club will be doing while its aged clubhouse is knocked down, to be replaced with a majestic new building scheduled to open in November.

The final day before the eight-month closure will be big.

"Our last day of trading is Sunday, February 3, with great Noosa band The Claptomaniacs playing from 3pm, and there will be heaps of specials,” operations manager Tim Johnson said.

"While six weeks of demolition occurs we will be closed - but from approximately Monday, March 25, we will be trading from our lawn with a portable enclosed/kitchen bar, known as the Hardhat Cafe.”

The cafe hours will be 2-5.30pm Monday to Thursday, Fridays from 2-10pm including dinner and weekends from noon-10pm for lunch and dinner, with entry next to the carpark and tables set across the lawn.

It's a means of keeping the club ticking over during the works, bringing in needed support for staff, lifesaving and nippers operations - and you can do your bit.

After all, the builders won't be there after 3pm, nor on the weekends, so you can enjoy a peaceful time looking at one of Noosa's best ocean vistas.

"We hope that people will come down for a drink and a bite to eat and check out the building as it progresses and enjoy those great views,” club president Warick Redwood said.

"There will be no crash and banging on weekends or late afternoon so it's a great spot to come under the stars next to beautiful Sunshine Beach.”

Noosa News will showcase artist impressions of the new club in next Tuesday's edition.