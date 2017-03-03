Spike in dog attacks to end 'unofficial off-leash area'

TAKE THE LEAD: Dogs just want to have off-leash fun at Chaplin Park, Noosaville.

REPORTS of vicious attacks on park users is the reason behind a recent crackdown to keep dogs restrained at an "unofficial off-leash" area in Noosaville.

Noosa Council has given dog walkers until March 7 to keep their dogs on leads at Chaplin Park, Gympie Tce, or face a $243 fine, following complaints of a spate of dog attacks, aggressive dogs and park users being knocked over.

A group of dog walkers who meet regularly at Chaplin Park is uniting to protest the change in attitude, claiming council had always "turned a blind eye" to dogs exercising off-lead in the park.

Brigitte Macheroux, one of the leaders of the group, said she had never seen a dog attack in the park.

"I can't say it didn't happen, but nobody knows about it, people go there regularly," Mrs Macheroux said.

"They (dogs) love each other and they socialise, they are safe, they are controllable.

"There are no areas where you can't see them. It's quite safe and peaceful.

"You have the responsibility of your dog all the time, if they're on or off their leash, and our dogs aren't aggressive."

Noosa Council local laws officer Phil Amson said Chaplin Park had never been an off-leash area.

"In recent months we've spent a lot of time reminding Chaplin Park users of this," Mr Amson said.

"As of March 7, the amnesty on dog owners using this park as an off-leash area ends and officers will start issuing formal cautions and fines."

Mr Amson said dog attacks and other complaints about dogs in Chaplin Park had spiked.

"Chaplin Park is used for events, it's used by sports groups such as outriggers, personal trainers and other community groups," he said.

"Adding off-leash dogs to this mix is not safe - a point highlighted by the number of complaints we're receiving."

In a letter to a Noosa Councillor, fellow canine campaigner Keith Tabrar said designated off-leash times in the morning and afternoon could be a reasonable compromise.

"A good compromise for all concerned would have to be a two and a half hour off-leash period in the morning, say, 6am to 8.30am and an afternoon period of 4pm to 6pm, on leash the rest of the time," Mr Tabrar said.

"This would still be in keeping with the traditional multi-functional use of the park."

Mr Tabrar said the park was the only space for Noosaville senior citizens who don't have access to a car to exercise their dogs.

The dog walking group have a support website: oz-zone.com/chaplin/.