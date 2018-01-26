'Spiked drink' at Noosa venue not reported to police

SUSPICIOUS: A mother thinks her daughter's drink was spiked, however did not report it to authorities.

A LATE night Noosa Heads dance venue manager has refuted claims an incident of drink-spiking would go unnoticed at her premises.

Mother Wendy Wilson posted on the Noosa Community Notice Board on Sunday reminding the community to be vigilant after she believed her 18-year-old daughter's drink was spiked at the Rolling Rock Nightclub.

However, no report had been made to the venue's management, nor anything reported to Noosa Police.

"All our staff, including security, all have their RSA. All our staff are trained to look out for these kinds of things,” Rolling Rock manager and owner Georgia Milentis said.

"It's very unlikely something like that would happen, and not one person, be it bar staff, be it our RSA marshal, be it me, be it a security guard, from our venue or the venue next door or the Bay Village itself, would not notice.

"If someone's too intoxicated, or looks like they might be under the influence of drugs or anything else, or someone looks sick, it's very unlikely for me to miss that.”

Noosa Police officer- in-charge Ben Carroll said officers patrolled Hastings St and visited the venue on Saturday evening, with no unlawful behaviour noted.

He said he hadn't come across any incidents of drink-spiking since being stationed at Noosa five months ago.

"It's certainly not a common thing,” Senior Sergeant Carroll said.

The Australian Alcohol and Drug Foundation website states to always keep an eye on your drink and don't share drinks as the best way to avoid them being spiked.

The website says if you suspect your drink has been spiked, go to hospital straight away to be tested.