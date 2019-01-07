Spirited end to table tennis finals as the heat was on

NEVER-say-die spirit was on display in the A-grade finals of the Noosa Table Tennis Club summer competition, where the top four players in the competition rounds had fought their way into finals night.

Those most fancied to take out the title were Steve Gardner, who had been a model of consistency during the rounds, and the ever- confident Bill Brown, who could be relied on to lift his game on the big occasion.

However, Steve struck trouble early losing to Greg Yu 11-9 in the fifth and losing to rank outsider Sbig Ciercan 13-11 in the fourth.

Another of the warm favourities, Bill Brown unexpectedly fell at the first hurdle, losing to Sbig.

Sbig's fortunes had started to look up.

Sbig, who in his own mind was only there to make up the numbers, had surprisingly cut down the two frontrunners.

However, his dream run stalled with a straight games loss to Greg Yu.

Going into the final doubles match of the night, Bill still clung onto a slender lead but needed to win to cement his claim on the title.

But it was not to be.

Sbig partnered by Greg took care of Bill and partner Steve in three straight games.

Instead of being crestfallen, Bill although beaten in the shadows of the post, had rationalised that by his accounting he had the best record throughout the season.

And Greg was well pleased with himself for defeating the winner on the night. So everyone was a winner.

But no more so than Sbig, the Cinderella of the night, who went home astonished by his good fortune.

The B-grade final was a more straight-forward affair.

Brad Muller won, but Chris Strybos may have considered himself a little unlucky - winning his three singles but unable to capture any doubles to boost his wins.

The club resumes with practice and try-outs for comps from February 6.