Splash into the Noosa Festival of Water

SPECIAL GUESTS: Geckoes Wildlife takes the spotlight with a wombat at the 2018 festival. Alan Lander

PACKED full of fun art and music, the Noosa Festival of Water splashes in for its 15th year at the Noosa Botanic Gardens and Lake Macdonald Amphitheatre on Sunday.

There will also be music from local band Phenix who will play from 10.05am in the amphitheatre, with more acts to follow.

Mayor Tony Wellington will officially open the event at 10.35am, with Lyndon Davis performing a Welcome to Country.

At 11.20am, Kath Williams will lead InSingQ Choir, followed by wildlife specialist Martin Fingland with his Geckoes Wildlife show at noon.

The Famous Jimmies will provide Irish music from 1pm, returning at 3.30, with Noosa hinterland acoustic punk band Jampot on at 1.40.

In the Botanic Gardens, there will be reptile awareness displays hourly from 10.15am, with children's art activities in the big marquee.

Tours of the gardens will be run by the Friends of Noosa Botanic Gardens at 11.30 and 1.15, and there will be a natural fibres weaving class with Renee Bahloo.

Noosa Landcare group will be giving out free trees to Noosa ratepayers with a current rate notice, and the Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee (MRCCC) will be offering free dam, creek or bore water testing.

There will be a selection of food vendors including the Tewantin Noosa Lions, and Cooroy legend Dhom Chotipimai of Dhom's Kitchen Thai restaurant.

The 2019 Noosa Festival of Water is sponsored by the Noosa Council and the Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee, and an army of volunteers who contribute their services to the Festival each year.

Entry is free. For more information, contact the MRCCC on 54824766 or email admin@mrccc.org.au