Splash of colour a real mood setter for Marcus show

A BIG black dog provided unexpected inspiration for a new series of work by Marcus Beach artist Jude Tulloch, thanks to the quick reaction of photographer Julie Hemsley.

Jude's photographer friend agreed to do a publicity shot down at Marcus Creek. Julie captured it all; the red dress, the reflections in the water and the colourful artwork. The elements came together in a perfect composition.

Marcus is an off-leash dog beach. Suddenly Benson, a bouncy loveable "Marcus mutt” plunged straight into the creek to say hello. He could have ruined the shot, but Julie, with the fast reflexes of a wildlife photographer, captured the wonderful rippling reflections and her subject - before the dog disrupted the photo shoot.

"The red dress reflections dovetail nicely with the Marcus Creek works,” Jude said.

"In a way the Moods of Marcus Exhibition, marks the end of one project and the beginning of a new one."

To honour the starting point of a new artistic journey, Jude's first crop of Julie's photo (pictured) is on display in her forthcoming exhibition at The Art Hub Cooroy, which opens on Friday, December 21.

"I like This image because it is evocative yet anonymous,” Jude said.

"I've titled it Marilyn Moment, a playful reference to Marilyn Monroe."

Moods of Marcus

What: Paintings by Jude Tulloch

Opening night: Friday, December 21

Time: 5- 6.30pm

Where: Art Hub, Cooroy