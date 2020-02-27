Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Splendour in the Grass 2019 crowds enjoying the fine weather and good music in Byron Bay.
Splendour in the Grass 2019 crowds enjoying the fine weather and good music in Byron Bay.
News

SPLENDOUR IN THE GRASS: How to get tickets to festival

26th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TICKETS to Splendour In the Grass go on sale tomorrow, and if past experience is anything to go by, they are going to sell out fast.

With a stellar lineup, you really don't want to be sitting on the couch in your PJs with a serious case of FOMO in July, so get ready, be prepared, and don't miss out.

Flume, The Strokes, Midnight Oil, Tyler, the Creator, and the Yeah Yeahs Yeahs are just some of the stars to be hitting the stage from July 24-26.

Locals were able to nab tickets last Sunday, and tickets are available right now through Visa Presale, but the allocated tickets are selling fast.

For anyone else still holding out for a ticket, you'll need to get in quick tomorrow morning (Thursday 27) when general tickets sales open at 10am (Australian Eastern Daylight Savings time).

The tickets will be available via Moshtix, so get organised now by creating or updating your Moshtix account.

Have your payment details ready, and people ... it's not the time to be taking a coffee break.

northern rivers entertainment northern rivers whatson splendour in the grass 2020 tickets
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New initiative keeping farmers honest

        premium_icon New initiative keeping farmers honest

        News Thanks to a new initiative by the Noosa Farmers Market, shoppers will now know exactly where their fruit and vegetables have come from.

        Five things you didn’t know about candidate Tom Wegener

        premium_icon Five things you didn’t know about candidate Tom Wegener

        News It’s easy to forget our Council candidates are still real people.

        Lesbian choir leader receives support in unusual places

        premium_icon Lesbian choir leader receives support in unusual places

        News Living with a cheating husband is never a positive experience, but for Linda Gefken...

        Two climate warriors sell out in a good way

        premium_icon Two climate warriors sell out in a good way

        Environment Noosa young climate campaigners dig deep to help out.