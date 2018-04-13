Split decision bout destroys Taylah's dream of gold

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 13: Taylah Robertson of Australia (red) and Lisa Whiteside of England (Blue) compete in their Women's Fly 48-51kg Semifinal bout during Boxing on day nine of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Oxenford Studios on April 13, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

BOXING: Sunshine Coast's Taylah Robertson has had her dream of Commonwealth Games gold crushed after going down to England's Lisa Whiteside on a split decision.

The 19-year-old bowed out of the closely contested 51kg semi-final on Friday after judges awarded Whiteside the victory 3-2.

"She came forward strong, but I'm unsatisfied with the result," Robertson said.

"I feel like I won the fight - I had the cleaner shots..."

Although her journey is over, Robertson still walks away with a bronze medal on her debut at the Games.

It was her first and only fight on the Gold Coast, after being afforded a bye in the quarter-finals.

The Cooroy fighter earned her debut at the Games after winning the Australian women's 51kg title in November and was riding a confidence high following a promising training block in the Philippines and at the Australian Institute of Sport.

Robertson, originally from Bribie Island and currently living at Caloundra, was more than confident of achieving her dream gold prior to the Games but has been forced to settle for bronze.

Whiteside will now enter the ring against Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul to fight for gold on Saturday.