Spoilt for choice at Bookfest Noosa

24th Apr 2017 4:57 AM
BIG JOB: Sorting through the donations for next weekend's Bookfest are (from left) Anne Oxley, Corrie Parkinson, Jenny Whitehead and Richard Marsh.
BIG JOB: Sorting through the donations for next weekend's Bookfest are (from left) Anne Oxley, Corrie Parkinson, Jenny Whitehead and Richard Marsh. Michele Sternberg

BOOKWORMS are sure to come out of the woodwork next weekend for the annual Bookfest Noosa, organised by Rotary Noosa Daybreak.

And with an estimated 30,000 books for sale, there are plenty of titles to choose from.

It's a mammoth exercise unpacking and sorting the generously donated books, but Bookfest is a worthy fundraiser, says organiser John Hilton.

All funds raised through the sale of books from May 5-7 go directly to two local charities - Sunshine Butterflies, which helps people with disabilities, and The Hear and Say Centre Sunshine Coast that helps children with hearing loss.

Bookfest Noosa is being held at the Noosa Leisure Centre, in Wallace Dr, Noosaville (next to Noosa Library) from Friday, May 5 until Sunday, May 7, 9am-5pm.

Mr Hilton said it was an opportunity for book lovers to "invest in a whole new library to tide you over for the following year”.

"During the weekend there are hidden prizes to win, and a barbecue and drinks stall operating.

"Also on display will be the finalists' and the winners' entries of the Noosa Primary Schools Writing Competition along with posters by their schools, for everyone to view.”

Thousands of books, including children's books, are priced from just $1.

