Menu
Login
Sport

Life’s (not so) Good for Warner: Sponsor wields axe

LG has dropped sacked Australian vice-captain David Warner.
LG has dropped sacked Australian vice-captain David Warner.
by AAP with staff writers

ELECTRONICS giant LG has dropped sacked Australian vice-captain David Warner following the ball tampering scandal in South Africa.

It was confirmed on Wednesday its brand ambassador, who signed in November 2014, would not have his contract renewed.

The electronics company's OLED TVs were spruiked so heavily by the opening batsman in the past year the ads were parodied by fans.

"LG's current sponsorship of David Warner is in the final weeks, and in light of recent events we have decided not to renew our partnership," the company said in a statement.

"LG Australia will always look to work with ambassadors that share our core brand values and we take these relationships incredibly seriously to ensure we put our customers, employees and stakeholders first."

It comes as a fresh blow to Warner, who has been sent home over his role in the controversy and is facing accusations of "going rogue" from his teammates in the wake of the scandal.

Topics:  ball tampering cricket david warner lg sandpapergate sponsor

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Noosa in dire need of housing crisis fix

Noosa in dire need of housing crisis fix

We need community housing in Noosa: Bolton

Jordan learns to keep safe in sun

SUN SAFETY: Jordan Mercer will be participating in Brisbane's Melanoma March tomorrow.

Speaking out for sun safety

A critical backlash for tourism takeover claim

Noosa Main Beach is preparing for the holiday crowds.

Tourism debate checks in to Noosa

From Peregian Springs to Africa to make joyful deliveries

LIFE SUPPORT: Helping make some important deliveries in Africa is local Chase Becker

Delivering help from afar

Local Partners